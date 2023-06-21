Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Has $989,000 Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UL. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 10.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Unilever Trading Down 0.8 %

Unilever Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $51.52 on Wednesday. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $42.44 and a 52-week high of $55.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.85 and a 200 day moving average of $51.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.4569 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%.

Unilever Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.