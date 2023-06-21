Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,655 JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 358.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth $201,000.

Shares of BATS:JMST opened at $50.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.61.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

