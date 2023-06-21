Cardano 24 Hour Volume Hits $343.26 Million (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 21st. Cardano has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion and approximately $343.26 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000949 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Cardano has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cardano alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,878.29 or 0.06281455 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00042903 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00030033 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00015811 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00013932 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000188 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004431 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003151 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,905,661,251 coins and its circulating supply is 34,924,992,401 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.