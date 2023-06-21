Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Increases Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0451 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Cardinal Energy’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Cardinal Energy Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of Cardinal Energy stock opened at $4.98 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.34. Cardinal Energy has a 12 month low of $4.64 and a 12 month high of $7.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Cardinal Energy Company Profile

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

