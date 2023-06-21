Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Hits New 12-Month High at $92.24

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $92.24 and last traded at $92.23, with a volume of 458422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CAH. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $97.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $76.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.79.

Cardinal Health Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.65, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.16.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 81.55%. The business had revenue of $50.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.5006 dividend. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 113.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardinal Health

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 53.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 8,935 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 4.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Cardinal Health by 6.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 472,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,792,000 after acquiring an additional 28,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

