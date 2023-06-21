CCG Wealth Management LLC Takes $255,000 Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

CCG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

VONG traded down $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.34. The company had a trading volume of 140,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,798. The company has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $51.98 and a 1-year high of $71.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.70 and a 200-day moving average of $62.81.

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

