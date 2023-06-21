CCG Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

CCG Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,895 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 11.7% of CCG Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $17,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 24.3% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 47,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after buying an additional 9,235 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 31.0% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 15,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 3,721 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 286,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,938,000 after purchasing an additional 59,671 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 973,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,358,441. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.96 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.52 and its 200-day moving average is $73.85. The firm has a market cap of $46.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

