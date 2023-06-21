CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2.65

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.65 and last traded at $2.64, with a volume of 817938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut CEMIG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th.

Get CEMIG alerts:

CEMIG Trading Up 2.3 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CEMIG

CEMIG ( NYSE:CIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. CEMIG had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that CEMIG will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIG. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of CEMIG by 12.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 45,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,229 shares in the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its position in CEMIG by 436.2% in the fourth quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 864,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 703,090 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in CEMIG in the third quarter worth approximately $4,290,000. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CEMIG

(Get Rating)

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CEMIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMIG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.