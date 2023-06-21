Cerillion (LON:CER) PT Raised to GBX 1,675 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Cerillion (LON:CER – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 1,355 ($17.34) to GBX 1,675 ($21.43) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.80% from the stock’s current price.
Cerillion Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of LON:CER traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,459 ($18.67). The stock had a trading volume of 42,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,352. Cerillion has a 12 month low of GBX 881.50 ($11.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,520 ($19.45). The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,262.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,176.54. The company has a market cap of £430.55 million, a P/E ratio of 3,741.03 and a beta of 1.08.
About Cerillion
