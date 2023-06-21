Cerillion (LON:CER) PT Raised to GBX 1,675 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Cerillion (LON:CER – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 1,355 ($17.34) to GBX 1,675 ($21.43) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.80% from the stock’s current price.

Cerillion Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of LON:CER traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,459 ($18.67). The stock had a trading volume of 42,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,352. Cerillion has a 12 month low of GBX 881.50 ($11.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,520 ($19.45). The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,262.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,176.54. The company has a market cap of £430.55 million, a P/E ratio of 3,741.03 and a beta of 1.08.

About Cerillion

Cerillion Plc provides software for billing, charging, and customer relationship management (CRM) to the telecommunications sector in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Software, Services, and Third-Party. The company offers Cerillion Enterprise BSS/OSS Suite, a pre-integrated end-to-end solutions for mobile, fixed, cable, and multi-service communications providers; and Cerillion Skyline, a Software-as-a-Service billing for the next generation of subscription and usage-based services.

