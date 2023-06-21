Champlain Investment Partners LLC Has $367.24 Million Stock Position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,395,833 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 557,025 shares during the period. Pure Storage accounts for about 2.3% of Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 4.67% of Pure Storage worth $367,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. FMR LLC increased its position in Pure Storage by 11.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,388,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,157,854,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800,883 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,369,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $966,403,000 after buying an additional 203,732 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP grew its position in Pure Storage by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 3,772,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,946,000 after buying an additional 422,177 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pure Storage by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,742,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,180,000 after acquiring an additional 179,986 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,143,000. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pure Storage stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.25. 1,393,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,213,815. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.57 and its 200-day moving average is $27.31. Pure Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.14 and a fifty-two week high of $38.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,234.41, a PEG ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.21.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PSTG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Pure Storage from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.89.

In related news, CAO Mona Chu sold 7,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $283,838.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 155,424 shares in the company, valued at $5,829,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Pure Storage news, CAO Mona Chu sold 7,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $283,838.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 155,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,829,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Singh sold 37,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total transaction of $1,350,599.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 414,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,092,193.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,859 shares of company stock worth $2,513,891. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

