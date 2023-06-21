CHAR Technologies (CVE:YES) Trading 2.9% Higher

CHAR Technologies Ltd. (CVE:YES – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.71 and last traded at C$0.71. 128,400 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 97,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.69.

CHAR Technologies Trading Up 2.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$62.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.70 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.21.

CHAR Technologies Company Profile

CHAR Technologies Ltd., a cleantech development and services company, engages in the conversion of organic waste into renewable gases and biocarbon products. It offers SulfaCHAR, an activated biochar; Cleanfyre, a solid bio fuel; and high temperature pyrolysis technology, which transform organic waste streams to renewable outputs, as well as converting woody materials.

