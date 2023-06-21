Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Price Performance

Shares of CTHR stock opened at $0.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average of $0.94. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $1.38.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.64 million during the quarter. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative net margin of 30.54% and a negative return on equity of 18.35%.

Institutional Trading of Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares during the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation acquired a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Meros Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 632,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 82,148 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,077,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 194,505 shares during the period. 27.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

