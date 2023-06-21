Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Price Performance
Shares of CTHR stock opened at $0.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average of $0.94. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $1.38.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.64 million during the quarter. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative net margin of 30.54% and a negative return on equity of 18.35%.
Institutional Trading of Charles & Colvard, Ltd.
About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (CTHR)
