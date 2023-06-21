Chellitcoin (CHLT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $10.49

Chellitcoin (CHLT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Chellitcoin has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion and $10.49 worth of Chellitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chellitcoin token can currently be bought for $0.0081 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Chellitcoin has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chellitcoin Profile

Chellitcoin’s genesis date was July 25th, 2021. Chellitcoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Chellitcoin’s official Twitter account is @chellitofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chellitcoin’s official website is chellitcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Chellitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Chellit focuses on different businesses and integrates with different types of services. The main purpose of this is to introduce an easier payment solution based on blockchain.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chellitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chellitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chellitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

