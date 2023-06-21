Chiba Bank (OTCMKTS:CHBAY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $37.38

The Chiba Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHBAY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $37.38 and last traded at $37.38, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.38.
Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Chiba Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.38 and its 200-day moving average is $35.12.
The Chiba Bank, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Japan and internationally. It offers various deposit products; and various loans and bills discounting products, as well as investment management and investment advisory services. The company also engages in securities, leasing, credit card, and credit guarantee business; management and collection of claims; and outsourcing of operational business.
