Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) PT Raised to $113.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $111.00 to $113.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CHD. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.56.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $94.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Church & Dwight has a 1-year low of $70.16 and a 1-year high of $98.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.07 and its 200-day moving average is $87.15.

Insider Activity

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 138,081 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $13,396,618.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at $10,909,316.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 6,440 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total transaction of $619,978.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,153.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 305,843 shares of company stock worth $29,632,614. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Church & Dwight

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 88.6% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Church & Dwight

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

See Also

