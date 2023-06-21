CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXXF) Plans $0.13 Dividend

CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXXF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1319 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Shares of NYSE CIXXF opened at $11.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. CI Financial has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $13.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.92.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. CI Financial had a return on equity of 32.55% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $471.72 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CI Financial will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC lowered CI Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Barclays downgraded shares of CI Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of CI Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

