Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating) was up 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.15 and last traded at $3.10. Approximately 534,381 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 1,340,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on CIFR shares. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (up from $2.70) on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Monday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.60.

Cipher Mining Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.41 and its 200-day moving average is $1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cipher Mining ( NASDAQ:CIFR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $21.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.80 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIFR. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Cipher Mining by 7.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Cipher Mining in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cipher Mining by 32.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 879.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 103,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 92,680 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 14.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 233,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 30,031 shares during the period. 4.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, operates in the bitcoin mining ecosystem in the United States. It engages in developing and growing a cryptocurrency mining business that specializes in bitcoin. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

