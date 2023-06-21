Cisco Systems Inc. Has $5.48 Million Holdings in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO)

Cisco Systems Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) by 59.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 581,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850,785 shares during the period. Credo Technology Group makes up 1.6% of Cisco Systems Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Cisco Systems Inc. owned 0.39% of Credo Technology Group worth $5,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRDO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 255.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,750,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,255,000 after acquiring an additional 9,162,371 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,306,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 263.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,940,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,349,000 after acquiring an additional 5,029,051 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 120.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,974,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172,475 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 712.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,955,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Credo Technology Group

In other news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 240,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $2,522,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 240,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $2,522,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 343,075 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $5,619,568.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 677,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,099,841.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,017,061 shares of company stock worth $32,108,681 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Credo Technology Group Stock Performance

CRDO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Credo Technology Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Credo Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.11.

Shares of Credo Technology Group stock opened at $18.40 on Wednesday. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $19.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.19.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 8.98% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $32.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Credo Technology Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

Further Reading

