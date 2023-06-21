Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.79.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Citigroup from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Citigroup from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Citigroup from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Citigroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $598,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,979 shares in the company, valued at $7,778,672.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citigroup

Citigroup Stock Down 1.2 %

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its stake in Citigroup by 7.4% during the first quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 42,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Fidelity National Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at about $11,723,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at about $463,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at about $906,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 99,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 25,569 shares in the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:C opened at $47.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.58. Citigroup has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $54.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.57.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Further Reading

