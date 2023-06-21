Citigroup Trims ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Target Price to $9.00

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Citigroup from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PUMP. Barclays dropped their target price on ProPetro from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. 500.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of ProPetro in a research report on Thursday, June 8th.

PUMP opened at $7.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $895.92 million, a P/E ratio of 51.83 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.52. ProPetro has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $12.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

ProPetro ( NYSE:PUMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.09). ProPetro had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 1.33%. The business had revenue of $423.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.08 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ProPetro will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ProPetro news, Director Michele Vion sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total value of $144,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,247.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in ProPetro by 553.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ProPetro in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in ProPetro by 102.5% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in ProPetro by 73.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProPetro during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

