CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Buys New Shares in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 512 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 253.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 34.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 124 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUBS stock traded down $8.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $507.01. 175,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 663,372. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $469.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $392.64. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $245.03 and a one year high of $535.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $501.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.55 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. On average, equities research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.80, for a total value of $301,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,124 shares in the company, valued at $17,469,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 2,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.81, for a total transaction of $1,174,859.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,603,742.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 710 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.80, for a total value of $301,608.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,469,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,846 shares of company stock valued at $10,877,530. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HUBS shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on HubSpot from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a report on Monday, March 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.50.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

