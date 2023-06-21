CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Grows Stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,614 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SWN. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 609.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,029 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 61.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on SWN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.47.

Southwestern Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:SWN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.46. The company had a trading volume of 10,896,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,454,869. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.30. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $4.57 and a 1-year high of $8.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 45.59% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Southwestern Energy Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Further Reading

