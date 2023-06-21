Clarus Wealth Advisors Purchases Shares of 22,275 Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 22,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,535,000. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Clarus Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MGK. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.

NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $232.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $214.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.21. The company has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $165.89 and a 52-week high of $236.26.

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

