Claybrook Capital LLC Acquires 8,975 Shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

Claybrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,975 shares during the quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 949.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Bain Capital Specialty Finance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Stock Performance

BCSF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.47. The company had a trading volume of 113,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.06 and a 52 week high of $15.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.53.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.74 million for the quarter. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 40.07% and a return on equity of 10.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s payout ratio is 97.44%.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance is a business development company. They structure, monitor, and manage each of their portfolio companies’ investments. They provide services in private equity, credit, public equity, venture capital, and real estate.

