Claybrook Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Performance

MMP traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.52. 155,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,218,855. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.56 and its 200 day moving average is $54.58. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $44.79 and a 52 week high of $64.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

Magellan Midstream Partners Cuts Dividend

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $869.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.28 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 33.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $1.0475 dividend. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 76.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MMP. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $59.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. TD Securities lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $67.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Magellan Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.75.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

