CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Shares Gap Up to $4.41

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.41, but opened at $4.56. CleanSpark shares last traded at $4.84, with a volume of 2,848,408 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Monday, April 17th.

Get CleanSpark alerts:

CleanSpark Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $514.99 million, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 3.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.08 and a 200 day moving average of $3.10.

Institutional Trading of CleanSpark

CleanSpark ( NASDAQ:CLSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $42.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.70 million. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 22.70% and a negative net margin of 93.39%. On average, equities analysts predict that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in CleanSpark by 31,612.9% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,203,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,904,000 after buying an additional 3,192,904 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CleanSpark in the first quarter worth about $88,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in CleanSpark by 104.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 30,004 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in CleanSpark by 132.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 14,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. increased its position in CleanSpark by 44.8% in the first quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 55,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 17,021 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.29% of the company’s stock.

About CleanSpark

(Get Rating)

CleanSpark, Inc is a Bitcoin mining and energy technology company, which engages in the provision of solutions to modern energy challenge and an advanced energy software and control technology. The company was founded by S. Matthew Schultz on October 15, 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.