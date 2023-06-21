Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Major Shareholder Sells $656,192.46 in Stock

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 26,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $656,192.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,449,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,012,169.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Clear Secure Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:YOU traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.53. 1,676,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,282,316. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.94 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.40 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.04.
Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. Clear Secure had a negative return on equity of 12.36% and a negative net margin of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $132.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.72 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Clear Secure, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Clear Secure Company Profile
Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and enhance the experience for existing members.
