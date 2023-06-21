Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Major Shareholder Sells $656,192.46 in Stock

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 26,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $656,192.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,449,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,012,169.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Clear Secure Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:YOU traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.53. 1,676,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,282,316. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.94 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.40 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.04.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. Clear Secure had a negative return on equity of 12.36% and a negative net margin of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $132.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.72 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Clear Secure, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research firms have commented on YOU. Wedbush began coverage on Clear Secure in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Clear Secure in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Clear Secure from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clear Secure currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clear Secure Company Profile

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and enhance the experience for existing members.

Featured Stories

