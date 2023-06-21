Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.57 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 49.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,165 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,727,341 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5,652.2% in the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,638,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,692 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 284.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,004,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,098 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $471,058,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $347,821,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

VOO stock traded down $1.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $401.83. 559,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,723,745. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $384.75 and its 200 day moving average is $372.11. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $408.76. The firm has a market cap of $305.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.