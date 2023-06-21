Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 30.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,307 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 91,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 37,794 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 221,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,690,000 after purchasing an additional 35,107 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $641,000. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 82,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. 67.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.77.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.90. 4,202,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,533,773. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.20. The firm has a market cap of $230.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $38.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

