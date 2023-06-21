Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 51.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,147 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IYW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 969.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,835,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $807,130,000 after purchasing an additional 9,822,344 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,159,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $235,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,542 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 8,387.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,628,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,436 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,989,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,984 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 261.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,480,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,505 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

IYW traded down $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.89. The company had a trading volume of 52,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,289. The company has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.88 and a 200-day moving average of $88.09. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $69.49 and a 1-year high of $110.38.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

