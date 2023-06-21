Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,023 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,476 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,159 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 471 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TEL traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,614. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.69. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $104.76 and a 1-year high of $138.24.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $1,159,544.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,467,428.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $1,159,544.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,467,428.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total transaction of $3,061,058.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,487.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TEL. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.09.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

