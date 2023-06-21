Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 693 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 102,751.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,828,733,000 after acquiring an additional 8,281,754 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $619,661,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in Chubb by 28,222.6% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,619,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610,025 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Chubb by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,611,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,429,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593,764 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Chubb by 1,476.9% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 999,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,466,000 after acquiring an additional 936,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE CB traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $193.45. 100,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,819,594. The business’s 50-day moving average is $196.46 and its 200-day moving average is $205.88. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $173.78 and a twelve month high of $231.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.65.

Chubb Increases Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.39 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.61%.

Chubb announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 12th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on CB. Barclays boosted their target price on Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Chubb from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.38.

Chubb Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

