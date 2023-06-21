CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Receives $67.30 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.30.

Several research firms have recently commented on CMS. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Bank of America raised shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:CMS opened at $60.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. CMS Energy has a fifty-two week low of $52.41 and a fifty-two week high of $71.19. The stock has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.28.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Analysts expect that CMS Energy will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.69%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,500 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $451,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,753.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CMS Energy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $292,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 5,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CMS Energy

(Get Rating

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.