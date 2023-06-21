Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.48.

COIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Coinbase Global from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Coinbase Global from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th.

COIN opened at $57.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.10. Coinbase Global has a 12-month low of $31.55 and a 12-month high of $116.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 2.58.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $1.59. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 38.28% and a negative net margin of 81.21%. The firm had revenue of $772.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coinbase Global will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III bought 100,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.65 per share, for a total transaction of $5,965,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,221,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,882,994.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III acquired 100,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.65 per share, for a total transaction of $5,965,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,221,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,882,994.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $1,860,503.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,436 shares of company stock worth $11,563,899 over the last quarter. 33.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COIN. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 18.4% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,770 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. United Bank bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,553 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $13,394,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 269.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,147 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 5,211 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 26.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,103 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. 45.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

