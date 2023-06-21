Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Buys 31 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,758 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises 1.1% of Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLK. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 42 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 168.1% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $750.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $755.92.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

BlackRock Price Performance

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,629,672. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,629,672. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at $336,363,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BLK opened at $690.95 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $669.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $690.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.20. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $503.12 and a 52 week high of $785.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.22. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.28 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.03%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

