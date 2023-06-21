Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Increases Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,039,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734,194 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,616,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,862,000 after purchasing an additional 116,442 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,800,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,948,000 after purchasing an additional 347,177 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $547,104,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,229,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,917,000 after acquiring an additional 758,127 shares during the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HCA shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $256.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Argus increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $282.00 to $311.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.79.

HCA Healthcare Trading Down 1.6 %

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $285.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $276.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.47 and a 52 week high of $296.89.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $15.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.26 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,157.58% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total value of $1,289,923.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,414,436.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total value of $1,289,923.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,414,436.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 3,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $804,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,530,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,733 shares of company stock valued at $3,518,389 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading

