Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Lowers Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 cut its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,146 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Boeing were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In other Boeing news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE:BA opened at $212.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $207.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.67. The company has a market capitalization of $127.77 billion, a PE ratio of -30.69 and a beta of 1.42. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $120.99 and a 1-year high of $223.91.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.75) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.60.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

