Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Sells 221 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 trimmed its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,667 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,171,744 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $11,581,996,000 after buying an additional 374,994 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,256,640 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,036,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,894 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,964,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497,750 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,127,640 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,548,899,000 after purchasing an additional 54,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 98,832.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,584,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,012,956,000 after purchasing an additional 8,575,696 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 2.8 %

NYSE COP opened at $102.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $78.30 and a one year high of $138.49. The firm has a market cap of $123.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.31.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 20.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 26th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 16.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.32.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

