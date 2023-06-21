Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Sells 692 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 35,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJT stock opened at $113.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.64 and a 200 day moving average of $108.81. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $100.13 and a 1-year high of $123.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.3029 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Get Rating)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.