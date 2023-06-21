Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Sells 93 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 decreased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $858,070,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $491,589,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,065,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,495 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,553 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,026,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,837,000 after acquiring an additional 864,628 shares in the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $315.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.29.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $197.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.61. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.05 and a twelve month high of $284.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $70.61 billion, a PE ratio of 65.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.71%.

In other news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $1,973,306.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,629.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

