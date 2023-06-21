Commercial Metals (CMC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its 5/31/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, June 22nd. Analysts expect Commercial Metals to post earnings of $1.84 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Commercial Metals to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Commercial Metals Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE CMC opened at $47.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.26. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $31.47 and a 12 month high of $58.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commercial Metals

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CMC shares. Bank of America raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Commercial Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.40.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

