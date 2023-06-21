Comparing Knife River (NYSE:KNF) and Largo (NYSE:LGO)

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Rating) and Largo (NYSE:LGO – Get Rating) are both construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.1% of Largo shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Largo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Knife River and Largo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Knife River N/A N/A N/A Largo -0.61% -0.53% -0.41%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Knife River $2.53 billion 1.01 $116.22 million N/A N/A Largo $243.98 million 1.14 -$1.45 million ($0.02) -217.00

This table compares Knife River and Largo’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Knife River has higher revenue and earnings than Largo.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Knife River and Largo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Knife River 0 0 1 0 3.00 Largo 0 0 2 0 3.00

Knife River currently has a consensus price target of $54.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.71%. Largo has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 199.54%. Given Largo’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Largo is more favorable than Knife River.

About Knife River

Knife River Corporation provides aggregates-based construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through six segments: Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, North Central, South, and Energy Services. It mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete, as well as provides contracting services to support the aggregate-based product lines, including heavy-civil construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and site development and grading. It serves various projects related to highways, airports, and other public infrastructure. The company was founded in 1917 and is based in Bismarck, North Dakota.

About Largo

Largo Inc. engages in the development and sale of vanadium-based energy storage systems in Canada. The company operates through, Sales & Trading, Mine Properties, Corporate, Exploration and Evaluation Properties, and Largo Clean Energy and Largo Physical Vanadium Segments. Its products include VPURE+ vanadium flakes that are used in the production of master alloys and aerospace applications; VPURE vanadium flakes ferrovanadium and vanadium carbon nitride for the steel industry; and VPURE+ vanadium powder for catalyst applications. The company offers renewable energy storage solutions through Largo Clean Energy. Its products are sourced from vanadium deposits at the Maracás Menchen Mine in Brazil. The company was formerly known as Largo Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Largo Inc. in November 2021. Largo Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

