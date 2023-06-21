Comparing Vox Royalty (NASDAQ:VOXR) and Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND)

Vox Royalty (NASDAQ:VOXR – Get Rating) and Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.1% of Vox Royalty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.3% of Sandstorm Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Sandstorm Gold shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Vox Royalty and Sandstorm Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vox Royalty 0 0 0 0 N/A Sandstorm Gold 0 0 5 0 3.00

Dividends

Sandstorm Gold has a consensus target price of $9.66, suggesting a potential upside of 93.90%. Given Sandstorm Gold’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sandstorm Gold is more favorable than Vox Royalty.

Vox Royalty pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Sandstorm Gold pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Sandstorm Gold pays out 16.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vox Royalty and Sandstorm Gold’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vox Royalty $10.62 million 10.03 $330,000.00 N/A N/A Sandstorm Gold $97.82 million 15.21 $78.36 million $0.37 13.46

Sandstorm Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Vox Royalty.

Profitability

This table compares Vox Royalty and Sandstorm Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vox Royalty N/A N/A N/A Sandstorm Gold 53.82% 3.04% 2.27%

Summary

Sandstorm Gold beats Vox Royalty on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vox Royalty

(Get Rating)

Vox Royalty Corp. operates as a mining royalty and streaming company. The company holds a portfolio of 62 royalties and streaming assets, as well as 2 royalty options. It operates in Australia, Canada, Peru, Brazil, South Africa, Mexico, the United States, Madagascar, the Cayman Islands, and Nigeria. Vox Royalty Corp. was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Sandstorm Gold

(Get Rating)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Fruta del Norte, Hounde, Karma, Relief Canyon, Santa Elena, Vale Royalties, Yamana Silver Stream, Other, and Corporate. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I. Awram on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

