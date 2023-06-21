Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $81.83

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $81.83 and last traded at $81.95, with a volume of 154063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Concentrix in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered Concentrix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Concentrix from $157.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

Concentrix Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.49.

Concentrix Dividend Announcement

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($0.08). Concentrix had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Concentrix Co. will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Concentrix’s payout ratio is currently 13.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Concentrix

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Concentrix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Concentrix in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Concentrix by 117.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix in the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; analytics and actionable insights; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Further Reading

