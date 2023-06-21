Consolidated Capital Management LLC Acquires 584 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Consolidated Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,726 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. FedEx makes up about 1.7% of Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $388,787,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 24,422.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,169,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,721 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. raised its stake in FedEx by 21,900.8% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 882,454 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after purchasing an additional 878,443 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the third quarter valued at approximately $122,633,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in FedEx by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $591,124,000 after buying an additional 559,607 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX stock opened at $231.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $226.93 and a 200 day moving average of $208.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $248.76.

FedEx Increases Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 14.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 43.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $269.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on FedEx from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on FedEx in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on FedEx from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.72.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other news, Director Stephen E. Gorman purchased 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $230.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,283.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen E. Gorman acquired 1,080 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $230.75 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,258 shares in the company, valued at $290,283.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 146,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,001,009. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.