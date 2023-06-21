Consolidated Capital Management LLC Buys 976 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Consolidated Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 62.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of VDC opened at $193.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $170.83 and a 12 month high of $201.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.58.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

