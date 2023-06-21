Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Buys 109 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Professional Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.2% during the first quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 96,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 18.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 9,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Down 0.3 %

AJG stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $210.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,415. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $153.40 and a 1 year high of $219.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.27, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.03. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on AJG. Raymond James raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $240.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $231.00 to $233.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Argus raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 57,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total transaction of $12,127,466.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 57,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total transaction of $12,127,466.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.78, for a total value of $317,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,266,781.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,503 shares of company stock valued at $21,433,355. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Recommended Stories

