Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Has $632,000 Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,220,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,062,000 after purchasing an additional 292,173 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 2.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,990,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,020,000 after buying an additional 165,682 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,201,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,279,000 after purchasing an additional 159,849 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2,004.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,171,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,225,000 after buying an additional 3,973,094 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,256,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,664,000 after acquiring an additional 169,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABC traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $186.17. The company had a trading volume of 332,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,164. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $171.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.93. The company has a market capitalization of $37.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $135.14 and a 1 year high of $186.30.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $63.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.40 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 809.53% and a net margin of 0.65%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AmerisourceBergen

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.77, for a total value of $50,000,089.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,366,388 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,978,078.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AmerisourceBergen news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.77, for a total transaction of $50,000,089.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,366,388 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,978,078.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.52, for a total transaction of $1,779,790.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,730,565.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 600,273 shares of company stock valued at $105,410,246 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABC has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

