Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,901 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Textron during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 109.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Textron by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Textron during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 86.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Textron in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Vertical Research cut shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Textron in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Textron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

NYSE:TXT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $66.03. 158,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,373,796. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.10. Textron Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.24 and a 52-week high of $76.11. The company has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. Textron had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.98%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

