Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Reduces Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $5,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $564,881,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 124.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,193,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,718 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,412 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,201,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,029 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $219,905,000. 90.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DG shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $214.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Dollar General from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Dollar General from $238.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.71.

Insider Activity

Dollar General Stock Performance

In other Dollar General news, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total value of $4,280,774.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,584,172.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Dollar General news, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total value of $4,280,774.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,584,172.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Timothy I. Mcguire acquired 3,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,008. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders purchased 7,550 shares of company stock worth $1,342,015. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DG traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.23. The stock had a trading volume of 659,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,389,512. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $151.27 and a 1 year high of $261.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $199.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.55. The company has a market capitalization of $36.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.34.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 6.19%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.24%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

